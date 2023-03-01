SUVaying Along: M&M receives an upgrade with a bet on rising SUV volumes

CLSA expects a potential upside of 27 percent on Mahindra & Mahindra from current levels.
Brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded Mahindra & Mahindra to buy from its earlier rating of outperform, citing strong momentum across its farm and auto business.
The brokerage has also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 1,619 from Rs 1,583 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 27 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.
CLSA believes that M&M's SUV volumes are likely to expand by more than 20 percent in the next financial year as it has a strong order back log of 2.66 lakh units.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, M&M MD & CEO Anish Shah said that the XUV700 and Scorpio N models have been receiving bookings far in excess of the company's current capacity.
On the growing demand, Shah said that the company planned to double the capacity in the auto business, which will help the company keep up and bring down the waiting period for customers.
The company also plans to launch six new electric SUVs over the next five years. To service the rising demand, Mahindra & Mahindra plans on increasing its overall capacity to 49,000 units per month.
CLSA also expects Mahindra & Mahindra's overall tractor volumes to rise 13.6 percent from last year due to a strong winter crop production and prices. Analysts expect overall tractor volumes to increase 20 percent year-on-year in February.
For the nine months that ended in December 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 90 basis points jump in overall market share of the tractor business to 41.4 percent.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra are up 1 percent so far this year and have gained in excess of 60 percent over the last 12 months.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
