Cloudtail to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for sale of pressure cookers in violation of consumer rights

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has rejected Cloudtail India Private Limited's appeal against a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) order. This order was due to the violation of consumer rights in the sale of pressure cookers without following mandatory BIS standards and quality control orders (QCOs). The CCPA fined Cloudtail India Rs 1 lakh for this violation. Additionally, NCDRC upheld the CCPA's decision and instructed Cloudtail India to refund the affected consumers, recall 1,033 units of pressure cookers, and provide a compliance report within 45 days.

Cloudtail India is the seller of pressure cookers named “Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)”, which was being offered for sale to consumers on the Amazon e-commerce platform. As per the QCO which came into force on February 1, 2021, domestic pressure cookers were mandated to conform to Indian Standard (IS) 2347: 2017 and bear the standard mark under a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as per Scheme-I of Schedule II of Bureau of Indian Standard (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has labeled domestic pressure cookers as one of the most commonly used household items. They emphasise that violating the mandatory requirements of the QCO for this product is a significant risk to the safety and well-being of consumers.

Cloudtail was observed to be selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers without conforming to the prescribed mandatory standards and without the standard (ISI) mark under the license from the BIS. CCPA held that the non-certified pressure cooker was being sold by Cloudtail to consumers in India even after the QCO came into force.

In its reply, Cloudtail had submitted it had suspended the import of the pressure cookers after the QCO came into force. However, CCPA observed that despite the suspension of imports, the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers wasn't stopped. CCPA noted that the company's submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, it was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large.

