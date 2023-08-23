CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCloudtail to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for sale of pressure cookers in violation of consumer rights

Cloudtail to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for sale of pressure cookers in violation of consumer rights

Cloudtail was observed to be selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers without conforming to the prescribed mandatory standards and without the standard (ISI) mark under the license from the BIS.

Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Aug 23, 2023 4:20:50 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Cloudtail to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for sale of pressure cookers in violation of consumer rights
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has rejected Cloudtail India Private Limited's appeal against a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) order. This order was due to the violation of consumer rights in the sale of pressure cookers without following mandatory BIS standards and quality control orders (QCOs). The CCPA fined Cloudtail India Rs 1 lakh for this violation. Additionally, NCDRC upheld the CCPA's decision and instructed Cloudtail India to refund the affected consumers, recall 1,033 units of pressure cookers, and provide a compliance report within 45 days.

Share Market Live


Cloudtail India is the seller of pressure cookers named “Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)”, which was being offered for sale to consumers on the Amazon e-commerce platform. As per the QCO which came into force on February 1, 2021, domestic pressure cookers were mandated to conform to Indian Standard (IS) 2347: 2017 and bear the standard mark under a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as per Scheme-I of Schedule II of Bureau of Indian Standard (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has labeled domestic pressure cookers as one of the most commonly used household items. They emphasise that violating the mandatory requirements of the QCO for this product is a significant risk to the safety and well-being of consumers.
Cloudtail was observed to be selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers without conforming to the prescribed mandatory standards and without the standard (ISI) mark under the license from the BIS. CCPA held that the non-certified pressure cooker was being sold by Cloudtail to consumers in India even after the QCO came into force.
In its reply, Cloudtail had submitted it had suspended the import of the pressure cookers after the QCO came into force. However, CCPA observed that despite the suspension of imports, the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers wasn't stopped. CCPA noted that the company's submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, it was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large.
Also Read: CCPA levies Rs 1 lakh penalty on Cloudtail for selling pressure cookers in violation of BIS standards
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

amazonCloudtailNCDRC

Recommended Articles

View All
BLS E-Services looking to dilute 2.4 crore shares via IPO, says BLS International JMD

BLS E-Services looking to dilute 2.4 crore shares via IPO, says BLS International JMD

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Big-C Mobiles plans to open 150 new outlets, aims for Rs 1,500 crore turnover in FY24

Big-C Mobiles plans to open 150 new outlets, aims for Rs 1,500 crore turnover in FY24

Aug 23, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Narayana Health announces planned price hike for next year, says single-digit correction based on inflation

Narayana Health announces planned price hike for next year, says single-digit correction based on inflation

Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Control Print's director shares reasons why margin may be impacted

Control Print's director shares reasons why margin may be impacted

Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X