Climate tech investments soar, but not directed towards right companies, says PwC

Despite venture capital and private equity firms pouring in $87.5 billion in climate tech companies in a year, they may not be investing in the right companies, said a report.

Investment in firms developing technology to combat climate crisis more than tripled to $87.5 billion in the 12 months to June 30 from $28.4 billion in the same period a year ago, a report by financial services firm PwC said.

According to PwC "State of Climate Tech 2021" report, solar power, wind power, green hydrogen production, food waste technology and alternative foods or low greenhouse gas proteins are currently the five leading technology solutions. However, between 2013 and June 2021, these five received only 25 percent of funding.

Mobility and transportation companies, including those focused on e-scooters, electric vehicles and flying taxis, received the majority of climate tech funding at $58 billion, the PwC report said.

The number of active climate tech investors rose to over 1,600 in the first half of 2021 from less than 900 in the first half of 2020, the report said, adding that the average size of a climate tech deal increased from $27 million a year ago to $96 million in the first half of 2021.

Despite the growth, early stage, seed and series A investments in climate tech startups have remained largely stagnant since 2018, the report said.

Investors shy away from backing climate tech startups as they fear these companies may not deliver a suitable financial return. Between 2013 and 2018, investments in these firms grew rapidly but plateaued between 2018 and 2020, the financial services company said in the report. According to PwC, one of the reasons for the slowdown is the global pandemic.

"Our research has found there is potential to better channel and incentivize investment in technology areas that have the greatest future emissions reduction potential," CNBC quoted Emma Cox, global climate leader at PwC UK, as saying.