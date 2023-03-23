CleverTap Gaming: the all-in-one customer engagement platform for game studios

The platform, set to go live in the summer of 2023, aims to increase revenue from LiveOps, Lifecycle Marketing, and Remote Configuration by 3x with personalised player management across the entire player journey.

CleverTap, the all-in-one customer engagement platform, has announced the launch of CleverTap Gaming at the Game Developers Conference 2023. The platform, set to go live in the summer of 2023, aims to increase revenue from LiveOps, Lifecycle Marketing, and Remote Configuration by 3x with personalised player management across the entire player journey.

CleverTap Gaming is powered by TesseractDB™, the company's proprietary data engine built for real-time triggering and segmentation with high performance, low latency, and massive economies of scale.

The platform brings sophisticated multi-channel campaigns inside and outside the in-game experience and offers rich granularity with unlimited data points and no restrictions on lookback period, it claimed.

With over 2000 unique player attributes, LiveOps Managers can improve the relevance of their offers with much more granular insights into user behavior and preferences.

Marketers can plan campaigns with contingencies in mind, using conditional logic, advanced branching, and unified composition flow across all channels. Developers can enhance productivity and shorten release cycles considerably with the ability to integrate with existing backend solutions and the native Unity SDK.

Lawrence Hsieh, Principal Product Manager at MobilityWare, said, “Modern gaming is evolving. They are no longer static endpoints – and with features like LiveOps and Remote Configuration, developers are empowered to make changes in real-time without the constraints of approvals and a relaunch. CleverTap Gaming gives us an all-in-one cost-effective solution that ensures consistency and efficiency while not only developing, but also promoting an update.”

Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at CleverTap, said, “With over 2.6 billion mobile game players globally, it is only a matter of time before the growth trajectory flattens out and retention becomes a bigger area of focus. We hope that CleverTap Gaming can accompany those studios looking to stay ahead of the curve by maximizing their pre-existing user base via personalized and relevant messaging. When we acquired Leanplum last year, we looked to strengthen our footprint within various verticals and geographies. CleverTap Gaming is another step in this direction, and we are confident that it will further accelerate our growth journey.”

Also read: Blockchain company Yudiz Solutions files draft papers for IPO with NSE Emerge