CleverTap completes acquisition of San Francisco-based Leanplum

Customer engagement and user retention software provider CleverTap on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Leanplum, a leading San Francisco-based multi-channel customer engagement platform.

The acquisition, which was announced on May 19, was closed in 3 weeks. "With this acquisition, CleverTap has strengthened its footprint in the US and Europe. CleverTap will combine the product stack of both organizations and extend its world-class solutions and technology to all its customers and prospects worldwide," the company said in a statement.

The Co-Founder of Leanplum, Momchil Kyurkchiev, joined the leadership team of CleverTap as Chief Strategy Officer. CleverTap also welcomed marquee investors Norwest Partners, Shasta Ventures, Canaan, and Kleiner Perkins as its shareholders, the statement said, adding, "The acquisition becomes revenue accretive for CleverTap from June 1, 2022."

“We are very excited to welcome Momchil and all Leanplum employees to the CleverTap family and expect full integration of the two companies, including an integrated product in the market to get completed over the next 3-4 quarters,” said Sunil Thomas, the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of CleverTap.

He said customers would have a variety of product features and options to choose from, and from the best of both product line-ups (A/B Testing, Segmentation, Campaigns, Journeys etc).

Talking about the martech landscape, Kyurkchiev said that it is evolving across the world at an exponential rate and hyper-personalised digital engagement at scale is the need of the hour. "I am sure that together, Leanplum and CleverTap, will address this need and continue to drive innovation in this space," the Chief Strategy Officer said.

Kyurkchiev added that CleverTap and Leanplum individually have had a robust presence in terms of geographical reach, industries, and categories.

Thomas said the company is looking to retain and grow 100 percent of the Leanplum customers by brining all combined capability on one platform in due course. The company also plans to increase its headcount in the US and Europe. "Together, we aspire to be recognized as a SaaS talent powerhouse built on a strong people-first culture driven by values and equality,” Thomas said.