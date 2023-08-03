CNBC TV18
CL Educate Share Price: Stock drops after company announces open market buyback worth Rs 15 crore

Aug 3, 2023

The maximum buyback price has been fixed at Rs 94. However, since this is an open market buyback, it is not mandatory for the company to buyback the shares at this price.

Edtech firm CL Educate Ltd. has announced a buyback of shares worth Rs 15 crore at a maximum price of Rs 94 apiece.

Share Market Live

In a stock exchange notification on Thursday, CL Educate said that its board has approved a proposal for the company to buyback its own fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each for an amount, payable in cash, aggregating up to Rs 15 crore.


The buyback will be done via the open market route, which means the company will be buying shares from the Open Market. The maximum buyback price has been fixed at Rs 94. However, since this is an open market buyback, it is not mandatory for the company to buyback the shares at this price.

You can know more about the difference between the tender offer and an open market buyback in this piece here.

CL Educate also announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 in which it reported its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 92.2 crore, which is a growth of 30 percent on a year-on-year basis.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 11.1 crore for the June quarter, with the margin at 12 percent.

Net profit for the June quarter grew by nearly 20 percent to Rs 5.5 crore. Including exceptional gains from the sale of assets in Greater Noida, net profit for the period stood at Rs 12 crore.

Shares of CL Educate are off the day's low, currently trading with losses of 1.2 percent at Rs 75.70.

