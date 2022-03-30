Citi deal will take 9-12 months to get all approvals; cards biz to grow 57%, says Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Choudhry

Axis Bank Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry on Wednesday said the company is committed to ensuring that the transition is smooth for existing Citibank customers after it was announced earlier in the day that Axis Bank would acquire Citibank's consumer businesses--credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans--in India for $1.69 billion.

Choudhry said Axis Bank expects the necessary approvals for the deals to come over the course of the next 9-12 months and that the post-tax integration cost would be around Rs 1,500 crore. "Citi portfolios are a great fit for Axis Bank 's strategy. Citi has close to 2.5 million cards with highest monthly spends and a book size of Rs 8,900 crore. This acquisition is a natural fit for our wealth management franchise, Burgundy," Choudhry said, adding that Axis Bank's cards balance sheet will grow by 57 percent with this acquisition.

Choudhry, addressing a press conference, said Citibank customers will continue to have access to full financial services and added that the customers can continue to avail themselves of all existing rewards during the transition period. " There will be no disruption of services for Citi customers during the transition period," Choudhry assured.

That said, Choudhry said the bank is braced for customer attrition. "We are confident we will be able to offer Citi customers the same or an even better experience with Axis Bank, but have factored in some customer attrition while finalising the deal. We hope Citi customers will stay with Axis because of the wider suite of products we will be able to offer," he said.

Choudhry said Axis Bank's senior leaders and its rich network of Citibank alumni will drive the transition. "We already have a rich network of Citi alumni within Axis Bank and plan to have senior leaders at Axis Bank to play a key role in the assimilation of business."

Axis Bank will pay a cash consideration of up to Rs 12,325 crore for the acquisition. "We will pay the entire cash consideration after the necessary approvals are in place after nine months," Choudhry said, adding, "We may need to raise some capital to fund the deal. We will decide on the nature and quantum of capital raise for the deal closer to when we have to raise it."

Approximately 3,600 Citibank employees will join Axis Bank after the acquisition, which Choudhry said would be "a significant addition to our team" and added, "(We) will ensure Citi employees get the same or a better offer at Axis."

On further acquisition plans, Choudhry said, "We have enough on our plate; not looking at any other acquisitions at the moment."

Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma said the acquisition will result in a positive net interest margin for the bank. "We will organically grow our NIMs and this acquisition will aid that."

Sharma added that they estimate that the a cquisition will see a growth in earnings per share and return on equity in 2024. "The p urchase consideration impacts (our) capital adequacy by 180 basis points."

Sharma said Axis Bank has 9-12 months time to get Citibank customers' consent for transition. "Customers will not be asked to change their cards, account numbers overnight. None of the features or benefits Citi customers have will change during the transition period,' he said.

Axis Bank's Ravi Narayanan said, "We are getting a substantial chunk of business from the Citi franchise and a granular deposit customer base. The a cquisition is a great foundation for us to build on. There won't be any movement in Axis' reported GNPAs post-Citi acquisition," he said.

In a press release, Axis Bank said the acquisition will add aggregate deposits of Rs 502 billion to Axis' portfolio, of which 81 percent is CASA; 1,600+ Suvidha Corporate relationships with more than 1 million customers and an average salary of Rs 70,000 per month to strengthen Axis Bank’s Salary Business.

