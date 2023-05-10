English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCisco targets $1 billion revenue from its upcoming Chennai manufacturing plant

Cisco targets $1 billion revenue from its upcoming Chennai manufacturing plant

Cisco targets $1 billion revenue from its upcoming Chennai manufacturing plant
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  May 10, 2023 2:50:30 PM IST (Published)

Cisco has announced it will start manufacturing in India as it looks to expand its footprint in the country. Here is CNBC-TV18's exclusive interaction with Cisco Chair and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins

Global tech giant Cisco on May 10 announced it will start manufacturing in India as it looks to expand its footprint in the country. With this investment, Cisco will cater to the growing demand from customers in India and aims to drive more than $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the coming years, it said in a statement.

Live Tv

Loading...

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Cisco Chair and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said the firm has decided to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. He hopes to have the manufacturing facility in Chennai up and running in 12 months.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X