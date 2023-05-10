Cisco targets $1 billion revenue from its upcoming Chennai manufacturing plant

Cisco has announced it will start manufacturing in India as it looks to expand its footprint in the country. Here is CNBC-TV18's exclusive interaction with Cisco Chair and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins

Global tech giant Cisco on May 10 announced it will start manufacturing in India as it looks to expand its footprint in the country. With this investment, Cisco will cater to the growing demand from customers in India and aims to drive more than $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the coming years, it said in a statement.

Live Tv

Loading...

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Cisco Chair and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said the firm has decided to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. He hopes to have the manufacturing facility in Chennai up and running in 12 months.