business News

Cipla to buy 21.1% stake in Bengaluru-based Achira Labs for Rs 25 crore

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
The investment will facilitate a Cipla entity's strategic participation in the PoC diagnostics and AMR space through the design, development, and manufacturing of microfluidics-based technologies, it said.

Pharma major Cipla on Friday said it has inked an agreement to acquire a 21.05 percent stake in Achira Labs Private Ltd for Rs 25 crore, which is engaged development and commercialisation of point of care (PoC) medical test kits in India.
The investment will facilitate a Cipla entity's strategic participation in the PoC diagnostics and AMR space through the design, development, and manufacturing of microfluidics-based technologies, it said.
A PoC that enables rapid identification of the bug causing an infection would be extremely helpful in choosing the appropriate antibiotic early in the treatment process.
Achira is developing POC immunoassays and molecular assays across the clinical areas of infectious diseases, anti-microbial resistance (AMR) and hormone analysis among others.
Commenting on the development, Achin Gupta, CEO, One India Business, Cipla said, "This investment will further our commitment of bringing innovative, affordable, and quality diagnostic solutions for all. We are guided by our purpose of Caring for Life and will continue to make strategic investments to ensure access to point of care test kit solutions."
The transaction is expected to be complete within 60 days from the signing of definitive agreements or such other date mutually agreed between the parties and will be subject to conditions precedent set out in the definitive agreements, the company said.
Achira is a medical diagnostics company incorporated in Bengaluru, India, that develops medical diagnostic products using microfluidic technology.
The company aims to bring sophisticated medical tests closer to the point of diagnosis, treatment and management through its innovative solutions and cutting-edge research, by leveraging its state-of-the-art capabilities, strong collaborations, and deep expertise, it added.
