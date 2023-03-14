Cipla sells 51 percent stake in Uganda arm for $25-30 million

The buyer, Africa Capitalworks SSA 3, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Africa Capitalworks Holdings, an investment management company incorporated in Mauritius. Shares of Cipla Ltd ended at Rs 872.20, down by Rs 2.95, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

Drug major Cipla Ltd on Tuesday, March 14, said it has sold a 51.18 percent stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd (CQCIL), Uganda, for $25-30 million to Africa Capitalworks (ACW) SSA.

Subsequent to the sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of Cipla, the company said in an exchange filing.

"...the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU) Ltd, UK and Meditab Holdings Ltd, Mauritius, have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3 on 14th March 2023 for sale of 51.18% stake held in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CQCIL), Uganda," the company said.

"Consideration to be received by Cipla (EU) Ltd and Meditab Holdings Limited shall be in the range of $25-30 million which shall be subject to annualised audited EBITDA of CQCIL for FY23 and other adjustments as agreed between the parties and stated in the Share Purchase Agreement," it said.

The proposed sale is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and completion of conditions as mutually agreed between the parties, it added.

ACW is engaged in providing permanent equity capital and complementary skills to mid‐market companies across Sub‐Saharan Africa.