Cipla Q4 Earnings Preview: Five key factors to watch out for

Cipla will report its March quarter results on Friday and they are likely to be aided by their cancer drug Revlimid generic.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's net profit to double from last year, while the topline is likely to grow in the high-single-digit.

Here are the five key factors to watch out for Cipla's earnings:

US Sales

Sales in the US are likely to remain steady led by the Revlimid generic. Estimates for US sales range from $185 million to $214 million, compared to $195 million on a sequential basis.

Sales growth in the US could be offset by lower sales of its inhaler Albuterol and pricing pressure. Albuterol market share has now declined to 13 percent, from 16 percent in December. Revlimid generic is likely to contribute $30 million to the sales.

India Business

Estimates for the India business are wide-ranging. Sales growth estimates range from 6-7 percent to as high as 11 percent year-on-year. Cipla's India business could benefit from cold and cough medicines. However, this may be partly offset on a high base of last year.

EBITDA Margin May Improve From Last Year

Cipla's EBITDA margin may improve from the same quarter last year, but may slip on a sequential basis. EBITDA margin in the base quarter had disappointed, coming in at 14 percent, compared to an estimate of 20 percent.

Commentary On Regulatory Hurdles

The management commentary on the remediation of Goa and Pithampur facilities will be keenly awaited.

CNBC-TV18 had accessed the form 483 issued to the Pithampur unit by the USFDA in late February. The plant was issued eight inspectional observations by the regulator. Brokerage firm Incred said that the issues highlighted are not simple in nature and a clearance for the plant is unlikely without a reinspection. The brokerage also expects an OAI status for the plant but not an import alert.

The company has filed for approval to the Advair generic from the Pithampur plant.

Outlook On US Launches

Management commentary on the outlook over launches in the US such as the Advair generic and Abraxane generic will also be awaited. The company's target action date on Advair generic was on April 1, which has passed.