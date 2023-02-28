CNBC-TV18 accesses Form 483 issued to Cipla's Pithampur unit - Details here

Cipla's Pithampur unit was issued eight inspectional observations by the drug regulator after inspecting the plant between February 2 - February 17, 2023.
CNBC-TV18 has managed to access the Form 483 issued to Cipla's Pithampur unit by the US FDA. The plant was issued eight inspectional observations by the drug regulator after inspecting the plant between February 6 - February 17, 2023.
Here are details of the eight observations:
The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the said unit between February 6-17.
Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing process and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.
Cipla's Pithampur plant manufactures respiratory and oral products. The plant is likely to contribute 15 percent of the current financial year's operating profit and 5 percent of the consolidated revenue.
The drugmaker's Goa facility is already under a warning letter from the USFDA which may have pushed its cancer drug Abraxane into financial year 2025.
JPMorgan calls this facility as among the key ones for Cipla besides the Goa and Invagen plant in the US. Additionally, gAdvair is one of the complex launches filed from Pithampur.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 7:46 AM IST
