Cipla shares fall over 5% as street awaits nature of eight USFDA observations for Pithampur unit

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a form 483 along with eight observations for Cipla's Pithampur / Indore manufacturing facility.

USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the said unit between February 6-17.

Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing process and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.

Cipla's Pithampur plant manufactures respiratory and oral products. The plant is likely to contribute 15 percent of the current financial year's operating profit and 5 percent of the consolidated revenue.

The street is watching for the nature of the observations as they are yet to be disclosed. In case of an adverse action, the company's inhaler Advair generic can end up being delayed.

Cipla's Goa facility is already under a warning letter from the USFDA which may have pushed its cancer drug Abraxane into financial year 2025.

The company has said that it will work closely with the USFDA to address these observations comprehensively within the stipulated time.

Brokerage firm Incred says that both the products are likely to see a worse competitive landscape in financial year 2025 compared to the next financial year. The brokerage firm has maintained its hold rating on the stock but cut its price target to Rs 1,030 from Rs 1,122 earlier.

JPMorgan calls this facility as among the key ones for Cipla besides the Goa and Invagen plant in the US. Additionally, gAdvair is one of the complex launches filed from Pithampur and the brokerage awaits to hear of any potential impact on the launch timeline.

As of date, JPMorgan forecasts gAdvair launch in the first quarter of the next financial year and 5-6 percent contribution to overall Earnings per Share in financial year 2024 and 2025. It has an overweight rating on Cipla with a price target of Rs 1,210.

Shares of Cipla are down 5.1 percent at Rs 973.40 and have gained 13.2 percent over the last 12 months.