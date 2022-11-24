English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Cipla's Goa unit continues to remain under OAI classification from the USFDA

Cipla's Goa unit continues to remain under OAI classification from the USFDA

Cipla's Goa unit continues to remain under OAI classification from the USFDA
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Nov 24, 2022 11:20 AM IST (Published)

Cipla said that they have an ongoing derisking plan in place for new product approvals.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Cipla share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read


The US drug regulator may continue to withhold product approvals from Cipla's Goa facility until the outstanding observations are resolved, the company said in an exchange filing.
Cipla's Goa unit continues to be classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) status by the USFDA, based on the latest communication it has received from the regulator.
An OAI classification by the FDA indicates that objectionable manufacturing conditions were found at the facility and regulatory action is forthcoming.
Cipla's Goa unit was inspected between August 16-26 this year, post which, the USFDA had issued six observations for the plant. Three of them were repeat observations. The facility has a warning letter that the USFDA issued in February 2020.
On its part, Cipla said that they have an ongoing derisking plan in place for new product approvals.
The news comes just a few hours after Glenmark's Goa unit was issued a warning letter by the USFDA.
Post Cipla's September quarter results earlier this month, Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang reiterated the stock to be the preferred pick within the Pharma space due to a strong India franchise, US pipeline, margin and return ratios. Its buy rating came with a price target of Rs 1,321.
However, Antique Stock Broking maintained its sell rating on Cipla but raised its price target to Rs 948 from Rs 834 earlier, citing its conservative stance on the company's US business.
Shares of Cipla are off the day's high, currently trading little changed at Rs 1,107.25.
Also Read: How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CiplaOAI

Next Article

Zomato Vs Swiggy: Who gets a bigger piece of the pie?

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng