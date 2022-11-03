Cipla Earnings Preview: Price erosion in the US base portfolio likely to cap growth

Mini The India business will also have to contend with a high base due to Covid drugs in the same quarter last year.

Buy / Sell Cipla share TRADE

Price erosion in the US base portfolio may cap drugmaker Cipla's growth in the September quarter. The pharma major will report results on Friday, November 4.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue growth is expected to be in single-digits both year-on-year as well as sequentially. Net profit may grow in high-single-digit while margin may see a contraction from last year. However, if compared to the June quarter, margin is expected to expand while revenue may grow in high-single-digits.

Cipla's margin is likely to remain within the management-guided range of 21-22 percent.

The company's US business revenue is likely to grow marginally compared to the June quarter led by its inhaler Albuterol, which will continue to have a steady market share. In addition, the market share for its inhaler Brovana generic is likely to go up to 40 percent from 35 percent in the June quarter. Lastly, market share gains in generic Proventil and Lanreotide will contribute to the company's US business.

Also Read: Cipla chief says Indian healthcare market will ride high on wellness wave

North America contributed 22 percent to Cipla's overall topline during the June quarter.

However, price erosion in the US base business may cap Cipla's growth on a year-on-year basis.

For the company's domestic business, which contributed to nearly half of the overall topline in June, the street is working with a growth figure between 8-12 percent. The India business will also have to contend with a high base due to Covid drugs in the same quarter last year.

Among the other key factors to watch out for, commentary on the company's Goa unit will be awaited.

The USFDA inspected the unit in September 2019 and issued a warning letter in February 2020. The plant has recently undergone a reinspection between August 16-26 this year. Post conclusion of the inspection, the company received six observations, some referring to those made during the 2019 inspection. However, there were no data integrity observations.

Besides this, management commentary will also be awaited on:

Outlook on US sales

Ramp up of Lanreotide, Revlimid and Advair generic. Estimates suggest that these can add another $80 million to $100 million in sales for the current financial year

Drug Launches like Advair generic and Abraxane Generic

Complex generic launch pipeline

Shares of Cipla are trading at their 52-week high ahead of earnings and have gained over 25 percent this year.

Also Read: Sun Pharma is looking for opportunities to expand its specialty business