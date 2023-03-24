Cigniti offers medical equipment to gynaecology unit of Hyderabad-based cancer hospital

The initiative is part of Cigniti’s CSR initiative, Project Cignificance,

Software firm Cigniti Technologies on Friday said it will provide essential medical equipment to the gynaecology facility at the Government MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre in Hyderabad

The initiative is part of Cigniti’s CSR initiative, Project Cignificance, it said in a statement.

Cigniti Technologies will provide medical equipment such as ICU beds, ventilators, multi-channel monitors, infusion pumps, ultrasound portable, Colposcope, air conditioners for the room, among others.

The facility was inaugurated by Raghu Krovvidy, CDO at Cigniti Technologies in the presence of Sairam Vedam, CMO at Cigniti Technologies, and Midhun Pingili, Senior Director of Marketing at Cigniti Technologies.

Furthermore, Cigniti aims to reduce the stress on the existing public healthcare system caused by the increase in gynaecology-related cases, such as delivery cases in mother and child hospitals and tertiary hospitals by collaborating with Nirmaan Organization, a registered NGO started by students of BITS Pilani in 2005.

This assistance provided by Nirmaan Organization will deliver better healthcare, minimise gynaecology referrals to private/tertiary hospitals, and offer a green channel for women on a walk-in basis to decrease the waiting period. With this support, the facility will be able to provide medical attention to at least 1,000 marginalised patients annually, Cigniti Technologies claimed.

Earlier this month, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 Krishnan Venkatachary of Cigniti Technologies said the company is cautiously optimistic about Q4. It will be able to sustain 9MFY23 performance going ahead.

Stocks of Cigniti Technologies settled at Rs 765.30 per share, up nearly 1 percent on Friday.