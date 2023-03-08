Cholamandalam mulling takeover of Aptus Value Housing: Exclusive

Aptus Value Housing has also not responded to CNBC-TV18's query regarding the potential arrangement with Chola.

Cholamandalam (Chola) is considering an arrangement with Aptus Value Housing, which would give it management control of Aptus, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

A deal may be facilitated by the fact that Anandan, the promoter and Managing Director of Aptus, has no identified successor in his family and is also a former employee of Chola.

Additionally, it is also possible that the Private Equity (PE) and promoters, who own nearly 37 percent stake in Aptus, may be aiming for an exit at some point, making a deal with Chola more likely.

Sources said that Chola is interested in entering the housing segment and sees Aptus as a potential fit. Similar operations, better Net Interest Margin (NIMs) and return ratios are also on offer from Aptus.

However, Chola has declined to comment on this, saying as a policy, they do not comment on speculations.

Aptus Value Housing has also not responded to CNBC-TV18's query regarding the potential arrangement with Chola.

Shares of Aptus Value Housing are trading 4.5 percent lower at Rs 267.85. The stock ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent on Monday. Shares of Chola are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 761.20.