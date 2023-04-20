Cholamandalam Finance to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via NCDs, launches Tranche I issue

The maiden Tranche I issue opens on (Tuesday) April 25, 2023, and closes on (Tuesday) May 9, 2023, with an option of early closure in compliance with SEBI NCS regulations.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Thursday, April 20, said the company is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at the issue price of Rs 1,000 each.

Also, the company said it has launched a maiden Tranche I issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore. It includes a base issue size of Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore; within a shelf limit of Rs 5,000 crore.

The Tranche I issue opens on (Tuesday) April 25, 2023, and closes on (Tuesday) May 9, 2023, with an option of early closure in compliance with SEBI NCS regulations.

Also Read: Zee begins talks with creditors for settlement of Sony merger

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE. The NSE shall be the designated stock exchange for the Tranche I Issue. The NCDs have been rated 'IND AA+/Stable' by India Ratings & Research and 'AA+ (Stable)' by ICRA Ltd.

The Tranche I issue offers various series of NCDs for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.25 percent per annum to 8.40 percent per annum The minimum application size would be Rs 10,000 (i.e., 10 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of Rs 1,000 (i.e. 1 NCD) thereof.

The NCDs under the Tranche I Issue are being offered with maturity/tenure options of 22 months, 37 months, and 60 months with annual and cumulative payment options across series I, II, III, IV, V, and VI. Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in all categories of Investors ranges from 8.25 percent per annum to 8.40 percent per annum.

The amount on redemption on maturity for the NCD holders in all categories of investors under the cumulative coupon payment option ranges from Rs 1,156.64 to Rs 1,497.40 per NCD across various tenures.

Out of the net proceeds of the Tranche I issue, after meeting the expenditures of and related to the Tranche I issue, at least 75 percent shall be utilised for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and up to 25 percent for general corporate purposes.

A.K. Capital Services Ltd is the sole lead manager for the issue. IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd is the debenture trustee to the issue and KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.