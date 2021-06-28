China's Ant Group could hit hurdles in India post Paytm, Zomato IPOs

Jack Ma's Ant Group may not be able to participate freely in the rights and bonus issues by Paytm and Zomato after they list, because of the Indian government's curbs on Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) introduced last year, The Economic Times reported.

As per FY21 data, Ant Group is the largest shareholder of Paytm, where it owns 30.33 percent stake. It is also the second-largest shareholder of Zomato, where it owns 16.65 percent via two entities -- Alipay Singapore and Antfin Singapore Holdings.

According to lawyers and tax experts, the rules clearly specify that any new shares being allotted to investors hailing from countries that share land borders with India will need a government security clearance, the report added. There were no challenges until now since both the entities were unlisted and bonus or rights offerings by such companies are not very common.

Legal experts further added that since tax and other rules are easier to comply with, unlisted companies with foreign shareholders typically choose preferential allotments or share splits over bonus or rights offers. To be sure, a few unlisted companies with domestic promoters have opted for rights issuance, but rights and bonus offers by public listed companies are more frequent as they are used to reward shareholders, and also to raise more capital.

The experts said the restrictions will also apply to other actions like mergers and demergers. Tax consultants added that most of the Chinese entities that have applied for FDI approval over the past year have not received authorisation.

Amid concerns about Chinese entities taking over Indian companies during volatility in the market spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre had introduced restrictions in 2020 through Press Note 3. As tensions with China escalated on the border, India’s stance hardened further.

Ant Financials’ inability to participate in such offerings could lead to its stake being diluted in relation to other investors, which don’t face any such obstacle when it comes to claiming their entitlements.

In April, Zomato had filed for an IPO of up to Rs 8,250 crore ($1.1 billion), where the company will issue fresh shares worth up to Rs 750 crore, CNBC had reported.

Paytm is currently conducting due diligence and is expected to file documents for its IPO over the next few months.