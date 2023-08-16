Chiefs of India’s top 50 companies see average remuneration drop by a quarter in FY23

For instance, the CEO of HCL Tech, C Vijayakumar took home Rs 28.4 crore ($3.46 million) in fiscal 2023, against close to Rs 125 crore earned in the previous year. According to the company’s annual report, the sharp fall in his remuneration was due to the absence of the long-term incentive component, which will be paid next fiscal year.
The combined remuneration for the heads of the Nifty50 companies slid about 25 percent to Rs 1,066 crore in FY23 as technology and promoter-led companies cut down their employee expenses due to the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and muted growth in profitability.
A Rs 350 crore reduction in overall compensation of Nifty companies, also brought down the average remuneration of chief executive officers (CEOs) to Rs 21.3 crore in FY23, against the record Rs 28.3 crore drawn for the previous fiscal, data compiled from annual reports showed. To be sure, the aggregate net profit of Nifty50 companies rose about seven percent to Rs 6.2 lakh crore in FY23. That compares with over 50 percent increase clocked in FY22.
|Avg. compensation of CEO/ equivalent
|Year
|Rs crore*
|FY19
|17.10
|FY20
|17.55
|FY21
|20.83
|FY22
|28.29
|FY23
|21.32
While information-technology companies like HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys topped the list of companies which cut down their CEOs salary, Larsen & Toubro and Divi's Laboratories also saw reductions to the tune of Rs 26 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively. On the flip side, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC and UltraTech Cement saw their CEO's taking higher remunerations than what they earned in FY22.
