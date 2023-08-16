Chiefs of India’s top 50 companies see average remuneration drop by a quarter in FY23

Further, exclusion of Shree Cement from the Nifty basket also had some bearings. The managing director of

Rajasthan

based cement company, along with its joint MD, had taken home nearly Rs 79 crore in FY22. In contrast, Adani Enterprises, which replaced Shree Cement in Nifty50 pack paid out less than rupees six crore to its MD, Rjesh Adani during the year .