VC firm BoldCap announces $25 million early-stage fund, to invest in up to 20 start-ups

Chennai-based VC fund, BoldCap, has announced its second early-stage fund of $25 million. The company intends to invest in 15 to 20 emerging start-ups over a maximum period of 36 months, it said in a release.

“We are looking to invest between quarter-of-a-million dollars to about a million dollars per company on average,” said Sathya Nellore Sampat, Founder and General Partner at BoldCap, in a chat with CNBC-TV18, “Our investments are typically made in a company’s pre-seed or seed round.”

The VC’s present round will see it focus mainly on companies in the B2B software market space, with a specific focus on companies that build cyber-security, developer and vertical software, and horizontal software with generative AI.

“The B2B software market spend is valued at $3 trillion, of which SAAS alone is about $500 million,” said Sathya, “We expect the SAAS market to grow at be valued at $1 billion by 2030 mainly because all one-time software buying in IT will move to SAAS-buying in the long term.”

That observation means BoldCap is placing big bets on SAAS, present-day macroeconomics notwithstanding. The company says it is focusing on ‘go to market’ start-ups and those capable of building a brand. “We want to invest in founders that have great deep-domain knowledge and those who are building must-have products as opposed to those that are good-to-have,” Sathya added.

What could potentially be a game-changer for BoldCap’s investment strategy is the emergence of smaller software firms that don’t necessarily have great products but come armed with good generative AI models. “Software firms with a product that is 10x poorer can actually get 10x better because of generative AI,” said Sathya, “So, we’re paying close attention to these accelerants that companies can create with generative AI and take on the larger players.”

For the moment, BoldCap could potentially be looking at opportunities fund in the 18 months, even as it launches its third fund of between $50 and $100 million over the next 18 to 24 months.