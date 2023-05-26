ChatGPT of investment advice is here, JPMorgan trademarks 'IndexGPT'

This comes more than a month after JPMorgan reported record revenue for its fiscal first quarter. It also recently bought the collapsed First Republic Bank – an acquisition that the lender expects will boost its annual profit by $500 million.

American multinational financial services company JPMorgan Chase has applied to trademark a product called IndexGPT, indicating its development of a ChatGPT-like software service that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to select investments for customers.

According to a report by CNBC, the filing in the New York-based bank reads as follows: IndexGPT will tap in to “cloud computing software using artificial intelligence” for “analyzing and selecting securities tailored to customer needs.”

