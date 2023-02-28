Chargeup is planning high-value partnerships with leading enterprises and building advanced climate-tech solutions to support the government’s plans in the sustainable mobility arena.
Indian FiNeTech platform in the electric vehicle (EV) sector Chargeup had recently appointed former Meta Executive and Vodafone’s ex-CTO Satish Mittal as its Chief Digital Officer. Mittal, in his new role, will be responsible for furthering the technology, digital, and partnerships initiatives for the homegrown company.
Mittal is BTech honours graduate from REC, Kurukshetra, and also has an Executive MBA degree from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). He is doing his doctoral study on the impact of social media on MSMEs from 2020-2022 at the SP Jain School of Global Management.
Mittal, Chief Digital Officer of Chargeup, in a company statement, said, “My aim is to contribute my tech insights and identify as well as implement partnerships that can further the mission of Chargeup.”
Mittal, who has over 30 years of work experience, has worked in several companies in India as well as abroad in leadership positions. This includes his stints as CTO of Global Enterprise with Reliance Communications, SVP and CTO at Vodafone Business Services, and Lead Mobile & Connectivity Partnership at Meta by Facebook.
Varun Goenka, Founder and CEO of Chargeup, said Mittal’s “expertise in forging business partnerships, and in-depth knowhow of the most advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, Metaverse, and data analytics will enable Chargeup to continuously enhance its path-breaking FiNeTech platform capabilities and drive growth for the brand.”
Chargeup had recently raised Pre-Series A1 funding and is looking to expand its services to 20 new cities and employ more than 50,000 drivers. The company is also planning high-value partnerships with leading enterprises and building advanced climate-tech solutions to support the government’s plans in the sustainable mobility arena.
