CGST sleuths search Shemaroo Entertainment premises, detain top executives

Shares of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd ended at Rs 139.00, down by Rs 1.30, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 7, 2023 8:48:06 PM IST (Published)

Media and entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd on Thursday (September 7) said the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise Department conducted a search operation at its premises on September 5, 2023.

Additionally, the Mumbai-based company reported that on September 6, 2023, three of its top executives, including Atul H Maru (Joint Managing Director), Hiren Gada (Whole-Time Director & CEO), and Amit Haria (CFO), were detained in connection with the investigation.
Subsequently, on September 7, 2023, bail was granted to the detained executives.
Shemaroo Entertainment, known for its diverse media offerings, has stated that it is contesting the allegations "in accordance with the due process of law".
At this stage, the company said the estimated impact on its operations and the amount involved in the alleged misconduct cannot be definitively ascertained.
Shemaroo currently operates three TV channels- Shemaroo TV, a Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC); Shemaroo Umang, a Hindi channel that offers light-hearted stories targeting women; and Shemaroo MarathiBana, the first regional channel of the company.
Shares of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd ended at Rs 139.00, down by Rs 1.30, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.
