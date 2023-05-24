Shares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in last one month. Do you own?

In its report dated May 19, brokerage firm Geojit BNP Paribas advised investors to ‘hold’ CG Power with a price target of Rs 363.

Shares of Murugappa Group company CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for the fifth straight session to hit another 52-week high on Wednesday.

The stock gained another 1 percent on Wednesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 362 on Wednesday. The stock has gained nearly 20 percent over the last month.