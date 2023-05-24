Shares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in last one month. Do you own?

2 Min(s) Read
In its report dated May 19, brokerage firm Geojit BNP Paribas advised investors to ‘hold’ CG Power with a price target of Rs 363.
Shares of Murugappa Group company CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for the fifth straight session to hit another 52-week high on Wednesday.
Live Tv
Loading...
The stock gained another 1 percent on Wednesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 362 on Wednesday. The stock has gained nearly 20 percent over the last month.
The recent rally was triggered after the company announced its March quarter earnings, during which it declared that it has turned debt-free, thereby boosting investor sentiment. Earnings were aided by an increased demand for its products.