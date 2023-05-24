English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsShares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in last one month. Do you own?

Shares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in last one month. Do you own?

Shares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in last one month. Do you own?
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 11:25:14 AM IST (Published)

In its report dated May 19, brokerage firm Geojit BNP Paribas advised investors to ‘hold’ CG Power with a price target of Rs 363.

Shares of Murugappa Group company CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for the fifth straight session to hit another 52-week high on Wednesday.

Live Tv

Loading...

The stock gained another 1 percent on Wednesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 362 on Wednesday. The stock has gained nearly 20 percent over the last month.


The recent rally was triggered after the company announced its March quarter earnings, during which it declared that it has turned debt-free, thereby boosting investor sentiment. Earnings were aided by an increased demand for its products.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X