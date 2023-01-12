CG Power bets on electric vehicle motors ahead of December quarter earnings

In its annual report, CG Power said that electric vehicles present a big opportunity over the next 4-5 years. The company is also planning capital expenditure worth Rs 230 crore on expanding its motor facility in Goa.

CG Power operates three key businesses -- industrial, power and railways. The company has over 35 percent market share in the industrial motor segment in the country. Within the industrial motor segment, its focus is currently on the electric vehicle motors -- a segment that is still in the developmental stage.

For the first half of the current financial year, the company saw its standalone net profit rise 91 percent from last year to Rs 302 crore. Sales also increased 36 percent to Rs 3,147 crore.

EBITDA margin rose in the first half on the back of improved sales realisation, favourable product mix, moderation in input costs, procurement efficiencies and better operating leverage.

The company will declare their December quarter results on January 24.

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. hit an intraday record high of Rs 305 on Thursday. The stock was up for the fourth straight day. However, market volatility dragged the stock lower from its record high and it ended the session in the negative. Shares have gained nearly 50 percent in the last six months.

Shares of CG Power ended 1.7 percent lower at Rs 294.05.