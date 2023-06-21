Likely consolidation in the consumer electricals sector?

CG Consumer is said to be open to an acquisition by a strategic player, while Syska LED an unlisted player has been struggling for a minority stake sale and is likely to have evaluated majority stake sale options as well, sources with direct knowledge indicated.

Consolidation is likely to pick up in the consumer electric sector. Sources suggest that two large players CG Consumer Electricals and Syska are likely to be open for a buyout.

CG Consumer is said to be open to an acquisition by a strategic player for management expertise and performance enhancement, sources shared. Syska LED an unlisted player has been struggling for a minority stake sale and is likely to have evaluated majority stake sale options as well, sources with direct knowledge indicated.