Cera Sanitaryware Q4: Profit rises 18.5%, declares dividend of Rs 50/share

Cera Sanitaryware on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, reported an 18.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 62.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). It posted a profit of Rs 53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY22).

Consolidated revenue of the home solution products provider, Cera Sanitaryware, also grew by 21 percent to Rs 532.5 crore against Rs 440.5 crore posted last year. The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) also grew by 3 percent to Rs 87.2 crore against Rs 85 crore posted last year.

However, Cera Sanitaryware’s margin has declined to 16.4 percent in Q4FY23 against 19.2 percent posted in Q4FY22.

The Board Of Directors of Cera Sanitaryware has recommended a dividend of Rs 50 per share for FY23.

Besides, the Board of Directors has decided to incur capital expenditure of Rs 29 crore for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) towards Automation and balancing equipment of Sanitaryware and faucetware plants, IT updation, staff quarters, CERA Style Studio and other routine Capex.

