English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCentury Textiles arm buys land parcel in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill with revenue potential of over Rs 600 crore

Century Textiles arm buys land parcel in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill with revenue potential of over Rs 600 crore

Century Textiles arm buys land parcel in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill with revenue potential of over Rs 600 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Bhavyata Kagrana  Apr 24, 2023 12:13:15 PM IST (Published)

Through the acquisition, Century Textile and Industries plans to foray into super luxury real estate market with the launch of boutique residences in the said area. Birla Estates MD & CEO K T Jithendran said, "Our acquisition of this prime plot of land in Walkeshwar is a significant milestone for Birla Estates, as it aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy to create a niche in the luxury housing segment".

The share price of Century Textiles rose more than 3 percent from lows on Monday after the company announced that its arm Aditya Birla Group’s Birla Estates has acquired prime land parcel in South Mumbai’s Walkeshwar at Malabar Hill that will hold a revenue potential of over Rs 600 cr.

Recommended Articles

View All
New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Through the acquisition, the real estate company plans to foray into super luxury real estate market with the launch of boutique residences in the said area. The project will give citizens access to key entertainment, retail and businesses, and city hotspots, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Moreover, the real estate business has also promised to provide modern homebuyers an experience of exquisite living with world-class amenities and unmatched sea views.
Also read: Macrotech Developers expects real estate prices to go up by 6-7% in current fiscal
Speaking on the acquisition in Malabar Hill, Birla Estates MD & CEO K T Jithendran said, "Our acquisition of this prime plot of land in Walkeshwar is a significant milestone for Birla Estates, as it aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy to create a niche in the luxury housing segment. We are excited about the opportunity to create bespoke boutique residences in one of the most sought-after locations in South Mumbai. This project will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for luxury living in the city, and we are committed to delivering a world-class development that exceeds the expectations of our discerning clientele".
Also read: Amidst soaring rentals, Bengaluru residents contemplate house purchase vs renting
The latest development from the company came after it entered into premium and luxury real estate project- Birla Niyaara in Worli where it developed overall 30 acres of land parcels in Worli in phases with a potential booking value of Rs. 20,000 crore. Recently on April 6, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla group had purchased 5.76 acre plot in Pune from Sudarshan Chemical industries.
Century Textiles was trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 679/share at noon today.
Read all market updates here
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Century Textile and IndustriesMumbai real estateReal Estate
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X