    companies News

    Century Plyboards upbeat about H2 as on ground demand scenario remains buoyant

    IST

    Profile image
    By Reema Tendulkar   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Keshav Bhajanka, ED, Century Plyboards expects to end the year with higher than 15 percent growth. “We were looking at 15 percent plus growth for the year and we are more than on track for the same, we should in fact end up with a slightly higher growth,” he said.

    Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director at Century Plyboards India Ltd, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Thursday said that the company is expecting better growth towards H2.
    This year the company has performed quite well. There was inflationary pressure, and raw material prices were high which led to price increases right across most product categories, but despite that, the demand scenario on the ground remains extremely buoyant and because of this Bhajanka expects better growth towards the second half of the current year.
    Bhajanka expects to end the year with higher than 15 percent growth. “We were looking at 15 percent plus growth for the year and we are more than on track for the same, we should in fact end up with a slightly higher growth,” he said.
    He believes that the corporation will not need to raise its prices in the future. The margin profile should start improving as raw material prices cool further, he said.
    In terms of margins, he believes margins will improve in H2.
    “Over the course of the next two quarters, definitely the margin should be slightly higher compared to earlier in the year due to raw material prices cooling off slightly in plywood and laminates," he said.
    "MDF and particleboard might still see some raw material price inflation due to the high price of timber, particularly in the north, but I think we are more than equipped through price increases to cover this year,” he explained.
    According to Bhajanka, MDF prices are up by 15-20 percent in the international markets which is helping the case for domestic manufacturers.
    “Imports have definitely gone up to a certain extent because shipping costs have fallen. But while shipping costs have fallen internationally, the price of MDF has shot up. The price of MDF has increased by 15-20 percent in international markets and that is helping the case for domestic manufacturers. In the north, we are not facing any meaningful challenges with regards to imports.”
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
