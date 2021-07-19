Home

    Century Plyboard launches QR code to tackle counterfeits

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Century Plyboards has launched plyboards with a QR code to protect from counterfeits. Further, the company has also announced its capex plans. Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO, Century Plyboard, discussed this further.

    Counterfeit is a very big problem for organised and non-organised players, he said.
    “This is a technology we have brought in, where we are marking every piece of plywood being manufactured at Century Ply with a QR code and the QR code reader is available online. One can check in a second whether the product is genuine,” he explained.
    “We can issue e-guarantee for our products,” he added.
    “There is a cost but we are bearing it,” he said.
    In terms of demand, he stated, “Demand improved in June beyond my expectation – not to what it used to be before the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. This month, July, I am seeing very good movement in the markets and practically, we are there where we were before the second wave.”
    “Because of the pent-up demand, at least for some months we will see a huge growth that is very clear,” he shared.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
