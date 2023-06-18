Centre to seek bids for privatising NMDC Steel following blast furnace commissioning

The government plans to invite financial bids for privatising NMDC Steel after the blast furnace becomes operational, expecting increased company value.

Central government officials have revealed that financial bids for the privatisation of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) are likely to be invited after the commissioning of the blast furnace at the company's steel plant in Chhattisgarh.

It is anticipated that the value of the company will increase significantly once the blast furnace becomes operational. NSL is projected to have an annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes. Currently, the government holds a 60.79 percent stake in NSL after its demerger from NMDC, the largest iron ore producer in India. The steel plant is situated in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, while the remaining 39.21 percent stake is held by the public.

The government intends to privatise NSL by selling 50.79 percent of its shareholding, along with management control. Preliminary bids or expressions of interest for the company have already been received by the government. However, officials have stated that the fair value of NSL will only be determined once the blast furnace, which is the core component of a steel plant, is commissioned and production commences. Consequently, financial bids will be invited after investors have gained confidence in the actual capacity of the company.