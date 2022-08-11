    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    business Newscompanies News

    Govt's move to cut CNG and PNG prices cheers IGL, MGL and Gujarat Gas investors

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    By increasing allocations, the country will be able to meet 94 percent of its demand for gasoline for automobiles and piped gas for cooking. In the past, about 83 percent of the demand was met by GAIL's import of LNG.

    Shares of city gas distributors — Gujarat Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Indraprastha Gas — soared after the Central government diverted natural gas from industries to city gas operators to check the spiralling CNG and piped cooking gas prices.
    At 1:59 pm shares of IGL were up by 7.8 percent from the previous close on the BSE. MGL shares were trading at Rs 858, an up of 5.58 percent. Gujarat Gas shares surged by 5.5 percent in the early morning session to Rs 479.5 per share.
    According to the news agency PTI, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended an earlier order to increase the allocation of domestically produced gas to city gas operators.
    According to officials, the allocation for city gas operators such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd of Delhi and Mahanagar Gas Ltd of Mumbai has been increased to 20.78 million standard cubic meters per day.
    Meanwhile, brokerage firm Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on the shares of IGL with a target price of Rs 450. The stock has enough room to raise the price, said the brokerage house.
    Catch latest stock market updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog 
    First Published:  IST

