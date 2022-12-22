English
business News

Demand uptick, price hikes: Here's what kept cement stocks in focus on Thursday
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 3:40:50 PM IST (Updated)

Cement prices are continuing to see a nominal uptrend in the month of December.

Analysts expect cement stocks to remain in focus as they expect the sector to see an uptrend in the coming months on the back of an uptick in demand and rising cement pricing.

Channel checks from Kotak Institutional Equities suggest that cement prices are continuing to see a nominal uptrend in the month of December. Sharper hikes have been seen in the eastern parts of the country. During the December quarter, cement prices are expected to rise 1.3 percent compared to the earlier quarter.


Softening pet coke and thermal coal prices should also ease cost pressure for cement companies according to the Kotak channel check. As a result, the margin profile of companies may also see a recovery in the second half of the current financial year.

Separately, DAM Capital Advisors also issued a ‘buy’ rating on Ultratech Cement with a price target of Rs 8,200. The investment bank said that the cement industry is entering into an upcycle that is led by pre-election demand, uptick in real estate, rebound in manufacturing and capex.

It expected Ultratech Cement to post a compounded volume growth rate of 10.5 percent over until financial year 2025. “With low-cost expansions, sweating of assets (over 80 percent utilizations), (we) believe core return on capital employed (pre-tax) to expand to 18 percent by FY25E,” DAM Capital said.

Last month, a report by brokerage house Jefferies also said that the cement sector is seeing a pick-up in demand. It pointed out that input costs are cooling off and this will help cement companies to have a better second half of the financial year.

First Published:  IST
