Cement makers may not see improved margins so soon — here's what analysts expect this quarter

Cement stocks have staged wild moves over the past few weeks, including the likes of UltraTech, Ambuja, ACC and Shree Cement. Here's what analysts expect from the sector in the coming quarters.

Cement stocks have been at centre stage on Dalal Street when the sector is undergoing consolidation. Stocks from the likes of UltraTech, Ambuja, ACC and Shree have seen mixed moves over the past few weeks amid wild swings in the market. Analysts are divided over the current quarterly earnings from the space but remain upbeat for the following quarters, banking on reducing operating costs and a pickup in demand.

One can expect cement margins to improve in the six months ending March 2023, Rajesh Ravi, Institutional Research Analyst-Cement at HDFC Securities, told CNBC-TV18. He cites softer fuel prices and price hikes taken up by cement makers as key reasons behind his view.

"The fuel prices continue to go up till mid-quarter, and after that petcoke prices have seen a significant cool-off... Even Indonesian coal prices have come off. However, the benefit of these will only be seen Q3 (October-December) onwards," he said.

His view comes when the benchmark price of crude oil — one of the key raw material for cement makers — has retreated from a 14-year high seen in March this year to double-digit dollars per barrel levels, though an output cut by top producers has pushed it up from more recent lows.

According to Nirmal Bang, the cement sector is likely to report one of the weakest performances for the quarter ended September, marred by persistent margin pressure owing to higher operating costs and weak realisations.

However, there's a silver lining.

Nirmal Bang sees energy costs to peak out soon and costs related to coke — another key input for the sector — have actually dropped 30 percent compared to the quarter ended June. It expects fuel costs to rise in the July-September period on account of the inventory and time lag, and then correct subsequently.

The brokerage recently changed its view on cement to ‘positive’ from ’neutral’, citing tailwinds from receding operating costs, especially that of petcoke and crude oil, along with improving demand prospects that are likely to drive superior earnings growth.

Despite heavy monsoon rains, Nirmal Bang has pegged volume growth for cement companies at 8-10 percent in the three months to September 2022.

Ravi of HDFC Securities expects volume growth of eight percent for the cement sector. He points out that the key concern for the space in the July-September period has been fuel prices.

For the September quarter, Ravi expects fuel prices to remain elevated by Rs 100-200 per tonne.

Market expert Mehraboon J Irani remains bullish on cement stocks.

"People have started talking about it and have virtually bought into it... Somewhere it has become a slightly overowned... If crude doesn't go above $100 per bbl and comes back below $90 per bbl, you could have cement stocks again attracting market attention,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Nirmal Bang expects the EBITDA per million tonnes for its coverage universe to decrease to Rs 654 in the July-September period from Rs 981 in the previous quarter. It sees the EBITDA margin falling by 969 basis points compared with the corresponding period a year ago to 11.7 percent.