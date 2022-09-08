Cement players continue to reel under the cost pressure — though with slight relief — with immediate turnaround in profitability unlikely as weakness persists on the demand side owing to monsoon.

A combination of weaker demand and significantly higher costs hit the profitability of cement companies in the first quarter of the financial year and things don't look great for the current quarter as well.

Industry players continue to reel under the cost pressure — though with slight relief — with immediate turnaround in profitability unlikely as weakness persists on the demand side owing to monsoon.

According to Shree Digvijay Cement Executive Chairman Anil Singhvi, cement prices have slightly improved in South and East but the demand is still tepid in North.

"Cost side pressures are still there. They have not come down except for the petcoke. So industry’s profitability obviously is still under a lot of strain," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

All cement companies delivered weak profits during the first quarter with Shree Cement and ACC's profit falling by a massive 56 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Company Profit decline (YoY) Shree Cement 56% UltraTech Cement 7% Ambuja Cements 25.46% ACC 60% Dalmia Bharat 26.8% JK Cement 15%

Monsoon has added to the woes of these companies. Typically, the second quarter is weak for the companies as the period from June to September sees a slowdown in construction activities owing to rains, leading to a pressure on prices.

"I think the monsoon has been rather heavy for the month of August. I don't think we have seen this kind of monsoon in many parts of the country as we have seen in August. So demand has been a little tepid in those areas where monsoon has been heavy," said Singhvi.

According to a research report by Jefferies , the all-India average prices are currently below January 2022 average. The report also cautions that high input costs and soft pricing may weaken the second quarter of the financial year for the sector further.

However, the third quarter may bring some respite as companies expect the demand to pick up with an upside expected in prices.

Singhvi expects the prices to inch up in the next fortnight or so as rains subside and demand picks up again. "So my expectation is that the prices which we lost during the last two, three months on account of monsoon, will come back again," he said.

"If the prices move up with the demand in October, I hope margins will come back again from October-December quarter," added Singhvi.

According to P Radhakrishnan, Wholetime Director & CEO at Kesoram Industries, cement prices have marginally gone up but have not managed to pass on the entire cost. He hopes to see a further increase in prices.

"The substantial increase in cost pressure in quarter one and in quarter two, as Mr. Singhvi suggested, in petcoke, there is a decline, but overall, the fuel prices are still on the higher side. There has been price increase. Hopefully, going forward, there will be further increases to absorb the cost pressure," said Radhakrishnan.

Shree Digvijay Cement stock traded 2.07 percent higher at Rs 71 per share at the time of writing while Kesoram was trading in the red at Rs 53, down 2.39 percent.