CEAT eyes up to 5% market share gain in the passenger vehicles segment, increase exports contribution

Exports will also play a crucial role for the RPG Group-owned tyre company. Ceat is targeting to boost its export contribution to 25 percent of revenue from 18 percent in financial year 2023.

CEAT, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, will focus on market share gains in passenger vehicles, and maintain its leadership in the two-wheeler segment, the company disclosed at its investor day meet.

For financial year 2023, Ceat had a market share of 15 percent in the passenger vehicle segment, which it plans on increasing it to 18-20 percent over the next three to four years. Within the two-wheeler segment, Ceat aims to maintain its leadership position and its 28 percent market share that it had in financial year 2023.

