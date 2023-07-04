Tyre industry set to double its revenue in next decade

India is among the leading tyre manufacturers globally and is also expanding presence in the premium and luxury tyre segments, which are dominated by imports.

India's tyre industry is on course to more than double its revenue to $22 billion by FY32 from $9 billion in FY22, according to a report by the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA). The primary drivers are the rising demand for vehicles and continuous government investments in infrastructure. The large and growing population of vehicles will continue to support tyre demand in the replacement market, too.

India is among the leading tyre manufacturers globally and is also expanding its presence in the premium and luxury tyre segments, dominated by imports, according to a study by CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics (MI&A) Consulting.

The CRISIL study estimates the industry’s turnover will increase by 100 basis points to 3.4 percent of India’s manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) by FY32 compared with 2.2 percent in FY22. Further, its contribution to Goods