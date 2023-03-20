CEAT appoints Arnab Banerjee as CEO after Anant Goenka resigns

Anant Goenka, son of RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, will now take up strategic functions at the group level for its next stage of growth. Banerjee has executive experience of over 30 years, during which he has worked in CEAT, Marico, and Berger Paints.

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Monday, March 20, said it has appointed Arnab Banerjee as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) after Anant Goenka resigned.

Goenka, MD and CEO of the company since April 1, 2012, expressed his desire to hand over the charge of the company to a successor, as the board may determine, with a view to focus on initiatives at the group level, the company said in an exchange filing.

Accordingly, Goenka sought to be relieved of his duties as MD and CEO of the company at the close of business hours of March 31, 2023, while continuing as a board member.

Further, considering his skills, experience, expertise and knowledge in the tyre industry, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board appointed Goenka as a non-executive non-independent director, designated as vice chairman of the company from April 1, 2023 subject to members and other applicable approvals, it said.

Goenka will continue to serve as chairman of the Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the company.

Banerjee, currently the COO, has been appointed for a term of two years effective from April 1, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to members and other applicable approvals.

Also, he has been appointed as chairman of the Finance and Banking Committee of the company from April 1, 2023.

He has executive experience of over 30 years, during which he has worked in CEAT, Marico, and Berger Paints. Banerjee is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, IIM Kolkata, and IIT Kharagpur. He joined CEAT in the year 2005 as vice president, sales, and marketing.

Under his leadership, CEAT has seen innovations in marketing initiatives, sales and distribution strategy, manufacturing flexibility, and seamless supply chain processes over the last 15 years. His other interests include numismatics, photography, high-altitude trekking and long-distance running.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of CEAT and RPG Enterprises, said Anant has had an exciting time at CEAT and has been able to lead the company through a transformative phase where technology, brand-building, and capacity-creation have been the key themes.

"As vice chairman of the company, I am sure he will be able to focus more on specific subjects besides his deeper engagement in driving new businesses at the group level. I wish Arnab and his team success as they take CEAT to a new phase of growth and excellence," Goenka said.

Anant Goenka, son of RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, will now take up strategic functions at the group level for its next stage of growth. He is an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and a graduate in economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

He was recognised by Forbes magazine as the ‘Next Generation Business Leader of the Year’ in 2017 and as ‘India’s 40-under-40 Business Leaders’ by Economics Times-Spencer Stuart.