    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    CCI slaps Rs 223.48-crore penalty on MakeMyTrip, Rs 168.88 crore on OYO

    CCI slaps Rs 223.48-crore penalty on MakeMyTrip, Rs 168.88 crore on OYO

    CCI slaps Rs 223.48-crore penalty on MakeMyTrip, Rs 168.88 crore on OYO
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The commission directed MMT-Go to modify its agreements with hotels, to remove the price and room availability parity obligations imposed by it with respect to other online travel agents.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday, October 19, imposed penalties of Rs 223.48 crore and Rs 168.88 crore on online travel services firm Make My Trip-Goibibo (MMT-Go) and hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO respectively for unfair business practices.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    It was alleged that MMT-Go imposed a price parity in their agreements with hotel partners. Under such pacts, the hotel partners are not allowed to sell their rooms on any other platform or on its own online portal at a price below the price at which it is being offered on the two entities' platforms.
    It was also alleged that MMT-Go gave preferential treatment to OYO on its platform, further leading to a denial of market access to other players.
    Also Read: Netflix adds over 2 million subscribers since July, shares surge near 14%
    The commission directed MMT-Go to modify its agreements with hotels, to remove the price and room availability parity obligations imposed by it with respect to other online travel agents. Also, the commission asked MMT-Go to modify its agreement with hotels to remove the exclusivity conditions.
    Further, it directed MMT-Go to provide access to its platform on a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory basis to the hotels by formulating the platforms’ listing terms and conditions in an objective manner and notifying all its hotels about the modifications.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Competition Commission of India (CCI)MakeMyTripOyo

    Previous Article

    Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal made employees run laps for small mistakes: Report

    Next Article

    Participant Caliber Impresses The Jury At The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng