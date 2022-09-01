CCI review finds Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition: Report

By CNBCTV18.com

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found in its initial review that the merger between Sony and Zee Entertainment to create a $10 billion TV enterprise will potentially hurt competition by having "unparalleled bargaining power", Reuters reported.

The August 3 notice of the CCI demands a further investigation of the proposed merger.

Some lawyers have said that the CCI's findings will delay regulatory approval of the deal and could force the companies to propose changes to its structure.

The initial review shows the deal is likely to cause an "appreciable adverse effect on competition", the watchdog said. "Thus, it is considered appropriate to conduct further inquiry into the matter."

In December last year, Sony and Zee decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms to create a large base of 1.4 billion viewers.

Zee, in a statement, said the firm continues to take all the required legal steps for the proposed merger. The CCI and Sony in India did not respond to the Reuters report.

In its 21-page notice, the CCI said its initial review shows the proposed deal would place the combined entity in a "strong position" with around 92 channels in India, also citing Sony's global revenue of $86 billion and assets of $211 billion.

The CCI has now given the two companies 30 days, starting from August 3, to respond.

Zee's managing director Punit Goenka said in a media interview last year that he sees the relative value of the combined entity as "potentially close to $10 billion" and expected all necessary approvals by October this year.

Classic merger case

Analysts told CNBC-TV18 that CCI and NCLT inquiries on the proposed merger are happening in parallel. NCLT approval for this deal is likely to take 7-8 months.

Analysts say that information exchange with CCI in merger deals is not unusual; these are just initial findings. Market share is fragmented, and there doesn't seem to be a big issue at this stage.

They further point out that CCI may propose slight changes in some channels where it feels market share is high, which could be in a few niche genres.

Industry executives say the deal would allow the two companies to attract more advertising revenue from streaming services and TV broadcasts, competing with Disney, whose Star India network has dozens of popular entertainment and sports channels.

The preliminary CCI competition assessment also showed that the merged entity would have a share of around 45 percent of the Hindi language segment, which draws the largest audience in India.

Sony and Zee had already responded in June and July to two so-called "defect" letters issued by the watchdog inquiring about the deal.

