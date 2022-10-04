    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    CCI approves Zee-Sony merger with conditions

    CCI approves Zee-Sony merger with conditions

    CCI approves Zee-Sony merger with conditions
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    According to reports, CCI imposed limits to prevent Zee Sony from abusing its dominating market position.

    The Zee-Sony merger was authorised with limitations by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday. According to reports, CCI imposed limits to prevent Zee Sony from abusing its dominating market position.
    Sony and Zee announced last year that they will integrate their television stations, film assets, and streaming platforms to build a media and entertainment powerhouse with a large base of 1.4 billion viewers.
    The CCI stated in a 21-page notice that its initial assessment showed the proposed deal will leave the merged business in a "strong position" with roughly 92 channels in India, citing Sony's global revenue of USD 86 billion and assets of USD 211 billion.
    CCI observed that the consolidation has the potential to hurt competition by providing "unparalleled bargaining power."
    Also read: ZEE Entertainment slips after CCI says its merger with Sony can hit competition
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Competition Commission of India (CCI)SonyZee

    Next Article

    Cabinet makes it easier to own FM radio licence, increase coverage to remotest corners of country

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng