CCI approves Zee-Sony merger with conditions

By Anand Singha

The Zee-Sony merger was authorised with limitations by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday. According to reports, CCI imposed limits to prevent Zee Sony from abusing its dominating market position.

Sony and Zee announced last year that they will integrate their television stations, film assets, and streaming platforms to build a media and entertainment powerhouse with a large base of 1.4 billion viewers.

The CCI stated in a 21-page notice that its initial assessment showed the proposed deal will leave the merged business in a "strong position" with roughly 92 channels in India, citing Sony's global revenue of USD 86 billion and assets of USD 211 billion.

CCI observed that the consolidation has the potential to hurt competition by providing "unparalleled bargaining power."

