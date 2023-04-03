CCI approves share swap for acquisition of C-Flex India entities by SB Packagings

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the share-swap for the acquisition of the Constantia Flexibles’ India entities by SB Packagings Private Ltd, in consideration for which C-Flex will be issued certain shareholding in SBP.
The proposed combination relates to acquisition of entire shareholding of Constantia Flexibles Sales B.V. (C-Flex/Seller) in Parikh Packaging Private Limited (Parikh Packaging), Creative Polypack Private Limited (Creative Polypack), Aparna Paper Processing Industry Private Limited (Aparna Paper), Vibgyor Printing and Packaging Private Limited (Vibgyor), and Parikh Flexibles Private Limited (Parikh Flexibles) by SB Packagings Private Limited.
Parikh Packaging, Creative Polypack, Aparna Paper, Vibgyor and Parikh Flexibles are each a ‘Target’, and together, they are referred to as the ‘Targets’ or the ‘C-Flex India Entities’.
SB Packagings Private Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials. SBP is a portfolio entity of PI Opportunities Fund I Scheme II (“PIOF Scheme II”), which is a fund owned and controlled by the Premji Invest Group.
C-Flex group is engaged in the production and sale of flexible packaging materials. C-Flex is ultimately owned and controlled by WENDEL S.E. (“WENDEL”) In India, C-Flex only has presence through the C-Flex India Entities. WENDEL is engaged in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios.
Each of the targets too are engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials and prominently cater to customers that operate in both food and non-food product segments.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
