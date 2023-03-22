CCI approves LIC AMC’s acquisition of management rights over IDBI MF schemes

The proposed combinations involves LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited acquisition of the rights to manage and administer the schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF) from IDBI Asset Management Limited (IDBI AMC).

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, approved the proposed combination involving LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited’s acquisition of the management rights over the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI Asset Management Limited.

The proposed combinations involves LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited acquisition of the rights to manage and administer the schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF) from IDBI Asset Management Limited (IDBI AMC). LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Private Limited acquisition of the rights of trusteeship of the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited.

Consequently, the schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC Mutual Fund with LIC AMC acting as the asset management company for the schemes of IDBI MF and LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Private Limited (LIC TC) acting as the trustee company of the schemes of IDBI MF.

As part of the consideration for the steps set out above, apart from lump sum consideration, IDBI AMC will also acquire a certain non-controlling shareholding in LIC AMC.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the sponsor of LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF). LIC is the ultimate parent company of LIC AMC and LIC TC. LIC AMC and LIC TC belong to the LIC Group. LIC AMC acts as the asset management company to LIC MF, while LIC TC acts as the trustee company of LIC MF in India. LIC AMC acts as an investment management advisor to LIC MF. It manages the investment portfolio and provides various administrative services to LIC MF.

IDBI Mutual Fund on December 30, 2023, signed an agreement with LIC Mutual Fund to transfer its schemes to the latter. The scheme of transfer agreement was signed between IDBI MF and LIC MF for the transfer of Schemes of IDBI MF to LIC MF to comply with Regulation 7B of SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations.

Mutual fund rules prohibit a single promoter from owning more than a 10 percent stake in multiple asset management companies. The insurance major LIC, which took over IDBI Bank in 2019, ended up holding a majority stake in both LIC MF and IDFC MF. Hence, the life insurer had only two options — either to sell one of the mutual funds or merge the two.