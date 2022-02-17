CBI grills former ABG Shipyard CMD Rishi Agarwal

Former chairman and managing director of ABG Shipyard Rishi Agarwal has been questioned by the CBI in connection with the probe into the allegedly Rs 22,848 crore banking fraud, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The case is the Central Bureau of Investigation's biggest such case, so far. In five years between 2012 and 2017, the Gujarat-based ship-building firm allegedly defrauded 28 banks.

The CBI had on February 15 issued a look-out circular against Agarwal and others involved in the case from preventing them from leaving the country. The agency has also named then executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy, directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal, and Ravi Vimal Nevetia, and ABG International for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

Sources told CNBC-TV18, the bureau interrogated Agarwal on Wednesday or Tuesday. The CBI started its investigations after registering an FIR on February 7 on an SBI complaint dated August 25, 2020. SBI had filed its first complaint on November 8, 2019, on which the CBI sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020.

The CBI has searched various locations, including office premises and residences of the directors in Surat, Bharuch, Mumbai, and Pune, on February 12-13, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, according to the probe agency’s statement.

ABG Shipyard was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions led by ICICI Bank, with the SBI having exposure of Rs 2,468.51 crore, reports say.

The troubled shipping company owes Rs 7,089 crore to ICICI Bank, Rs 2,925 crore to SBI, Rs 3,639 crore to IDBI Bank, Rs 1,614 crore to Bank of Baroda, Rs 1,244 crore to Punjab National Bank, Rs 1,327 crore to Exim Bank, Rs 1,244 crore to Indian Overseas Bank, and Rs 719 crore to Bank of India. Apart from this, ABGSL also owes small amounts to other banks