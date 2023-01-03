English
CBI files chargesheet against SEL Textiles in Rs 1531 crore bank scam

CBI files chargesheet against SEL Textiles in Rs 1531-crore bank scam

CBI files chargesheet against SEL Textiles in Rs 1531-crore bank scam
By Anand Singha  Jan 3, 2023 6:50:58 PM IST (Published)

The CBI said the accused, including the Ludhiana-based private firm and its director Neeraj Saluja and others, defrauded the consortium of 10 banks, led by the Central Bank of India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, January 3, filed a chargesheet in a Mohali court against SEL Textiles Ltd and others, including its director Neeraj Saluja, in an ongoing investigation of a bank fraud of Rs 1,530.99 crore.

The Ludhiana-based private corporation and its director Neeraj Saluja, as well as other unknown public servants and private persons, were all named in a complaint filed by the agency back on August 6, 2020 for suspected bank fraud.
Saluja was arrested by the agency on October 28, 2022.
The CBI said the accused, including the private firm and its directors, defrauded the consortium of 10 banks, led by the Central Bank of India, resulting in fraud of approximately Rs 1,530.99 crore.
Also read: CBI arrests Jaipur-based Defence Accounts Service officer in bribery case
Additionally, the agency said the offenders transferred sizeable bank loans to their connected parties and then filed adjustment entries. Furthermore, it was claimed that the defendant had over-invoiced the bills by displaying the purchase of equipment from unreliable vendors.
"Huge amount of primary security against CC Limit i.e. Stock, Finished Goods, etc. were allegedly disposed of by the accused to misappropriate bank money as sale proceeds of goods sold were not deposited with the bank. The said private company based at Ludhiana (Punjab) and having its Units at Malout, Nawanshahr (Punjab), Nemrana (Rajasthan) & Hansi (Haryana) was into the business of manufacturing of Yarns, fabrics, etc," the CBI said.
Earlier, searches at the accused's premises on August 8, 2020, resulted in the seizure of a number of incriminating documents. The CBI interviewed several people throughout the investigation. The agency claimed that during the probe, it was observed that the aforementioned director was evasive in his responses.
Also read: CBI raids 91 locations to probe alleged registration of foreign medical graduates with fake certificates

CBI files chargesheet against SEL Textiles in Rs 1531-crore bank scam

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
X