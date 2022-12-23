The CBI has claimed that from 2009 to 2013 the accused submitted manipulated project cost statements, diverted bank funds, trade receivables and transactions to related parties and funds were diverted to dummy accounts
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Corporate Power Limited on allegations of Rs 4,038 crore bank fraud. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the CBI raided 16 locations of the company in Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad and Visakhapatnam.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to
IST5 Min(s) Read
A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time
IST4 Min(s) Read
The case has been filed on a complaint made by a consortium of 20 banks led by the Union Bank of India. Union Bank of India had declared the accused company’s account as NPA on September 30, 2013. Then the accounts were declared fraud in October 2019.
The CBI has claimed that from 2009 to 2013, the accused submitted manipulated project cost statements, diverted bank funds, trade receivables and transactions to related parties and funds were diverted to dummy accounts
According to CBI, the Kolkata-based accused company also syphoned off money from dummy accounts.
The CBI is continuing probe after recovery of incriminating documents in raids
The people accused include Manoj Jayaswal, Abhishek Jayaswal and Abhijeet Jayaswal and other Promoters/Directors of the company. It also has unknown public servants and unknown private persons.
Abhijeet Group's Corporate Power Ltd. ("CPL") was incorporated in 2006 exclusively for the Jharkhand Power Venture.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!