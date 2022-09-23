    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    CBI arrests four people, including 2 NHAI officials in Rs 5 lakh bribery case

    Chief general manager Sadre Alam and deputy general manager Prabhanshu Shekhar posted at the Patna NHAI regional office were arrested by the CBI for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested four people, including two National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and two employees of a private company, in an alleged Rs 5 lakh bribery case.
    Chief general manager Sadre Alam and deputy general manager Prabhanshu Shekhar posted at the Patna NHAI regional office were arrested by the CBI for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from executives of Nashik-based Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Amit Kumar Gupta, and Mukul Kumar.
    It is alleged that NHAI officials were demanding bribes from private company employees based in Nashik for favour in clearing inflated bills, manipulation of measurement books, etc, the CBI said.
    Following the arrest, searches were conducted at eight places, including Patna, on the premises of the accused. Cash of Rs 70 lakh (approximately) and documents related to various properties from Alam, and cash of Rs 6 lakh (approximately) and jewellery (worth about Rs 80 lakh) including gold biscuits, ornaments from Shekhar, were recovered.
    Incriminating documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised. All four arrested accused will be produced before the competent court, the CBI said.
